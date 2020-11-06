Downtown Wapak spreads Christmas magic in early November

The streets of downtown Wapakoneta are already lined with Christmas decorations as Holiday Open House kicks off. The Wapak Antique and Specialty Shops has invited the community out to eat, shop, explore, and now drink in the many downtown businesses that are gearing up for the holidays.
Landa Tomlinson, the president of Wapakoneta Antique and Specialty Shops, and the co-owner of Casa Chic says, “With all of this going on, and as people bring in these beautiful items that we have all over downtown, it just really puts you in the mood and everybody is ready to get out this year.”
Casa Chic is just one of the dozens of local shops that are participating in the open house. The shopping event will also help showcase some of the shops that are new to the downtown area. “So we just got all kinds of new shops, new experiences going on this year,” says Tomlinson.
One addition to this year’s holiday shopping in Wapak is the Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area, or just “DORA”. Now people are welcome to sip their favorite alcoholic drink as they stroll through downtown.
Jackie Martell, the executive director of the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce says, “In 2020, bringing something good to the community that helps our businesses, that brings people in to enjoy Wapakoneta, it’s just a boost to morale as well as a boost to our businesses who, like all businesses, are struggling right now.”
The new open container law will allow the local restaurants to sell the boozy-beverages in a designated DORA cup and customers can take their drink anywhere within the DORA boundaries.
“There’s simple signs on the shops that show you whether your “DORA” beverage is welcome or not,” says Martell. “Nearly all the shops are participating and enjoy having people come in with their DORA cups.”
There are currently five restaurants that are participating in DORA, and the boundaries to where you can bring your drink extends all the way to the parks surrounding the downtown area. You can find all the details about DORA in downtown Wapak by visiting this link.