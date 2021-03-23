Drivers advised to pay attention to car maintenance in warmer months

As warmer temperatures arrive, it's important to keep on top of maintenance on your vehicle.
Snow from the winter months can have a lasting effect on your vehicle as it melts. Your vehicle's alignment and suspension could be affected, meaning it is highly advised once the snow melts that you get your vehicle checked.
Your tires could also be affected by bad alignment. It is recommended that you check the condition of your tires to ensure that they are in good shape.
Potholes are now more visible on roadways, and they can cause serious damage to your vehicle.
Not only can your tires take a beating and could burst, but some internal components in your vehicle could be at risk.
It is also recommended that you check on your vehicle's internal cooling components, including coolant. With higher temperatures, the inside of your car is at risk of overheating.