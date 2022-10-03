Early detection is key to treating lymphedema

For some breast cancer survivors, they may experience a painful swelling of their arm or hand after undergoing surgery or radiation. The condition is called lymphedema and doctors say early detection of lymphedema is important.
Previously, women were often diagnosed using a tape measure. However, recent research shows a device that uses low-level electrical currents is much more effective. The doctor who did the research says it does a better job with early detection, making the condition easier to treat. When it comes to treatment, it varies based on the severity. In some cases, a woman may be given a compression garment to wear to help with swelling.
"I think it depends typically on when we catch lymphedema, so if we catch lymphedema later in the process, it's often felt to be irreversible if there is a significant volume increase and a lot of chronic changes have set in. But if it is caught early there is data, including data from the prevent trial, showing that yeah women are not progressing to chronic lymphedema and they're actually having that resolved," explained Dr. Chirag Shah, Cleveland Clinic.
Doctor Shah says his take-home message for those who underwent treatment for breast cancer is to be proactive about their risk for lymphedema and to talk to their physician about any concerns.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.