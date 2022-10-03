Early detection is key to treating lymphedema

For some breast cancer survivors, they may experience a painful swelling of their arm or hand after undergoing surgery or radiation. The condition is called lymphedema and doctors say early detection of lymphedema is important.

Previously, women were often diagnosed using a tape measure. However, recent research shows a device that uses low-level electrical currents is much more effective. The doctor who did the research says it does a better job with early detection, making the condition easier to treat. When it comes to treatment, it varies based on the severity. In some cases, a woman may be given a compression garment to wear to help with swelling.

