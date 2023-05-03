Elida Local Schools exploring their options after voters say no to levy

ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - Elida Local Schools will now be looking at their options after their school levy went down to defeat last night.

The levy would have brought in more than $300,000 to the district for work on their buildings as well as updating security. Superintendent Joel Mengerink says that the district will look at all of their options when it comes to the levy, which includes a choice to include it on the November ballot.

"Going forward, we are going to see if there are areas where we can reduce some of those costs. We will also step back and have a discussion as to whether we will put the levy back up for renewal again in November," stated Joel Mengerink, superintendent at Elida Local Schools

A recent district meeting on transgender students could have been on voters' minds, and the superintendent wants to focus on eliminating misinformation.

"There have been lots of conversations out in the public and I think there have been a lot of inaccurate information out in the public. I think going forward we need to do a better job informing our people so that they have a better understanding of the laws that require us to do certain things and behave in a certain manner and not discriminate against any of our students," added Mengerink.

The levy would have also dealt with HVAC improvements in all buildings in the district.

