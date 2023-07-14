EV charging stations coming to Beaverdam and Cridersville later this year

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With the increasing popularity of electric vehicles, Ohio is leading the nation with its part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure.
Governor Mike DeWine announced yesterday that Ohio will be awarding 18 million dollars for 27 electric fast charging stations. These will be located at existing businesses like gas stations, travel centers, hotels, and restaurants among others. Ohio already has 13 EV stations across the state and with these additional chargers "Drive Ohio" hopes to meet the needs of EV drivers.
"Right now a lot of people that already drive EVs or are maybe considering buying one, a big barrier is not knowing if you're going to have a place to charge when you need it. So by putting this statewide network of chargers in, we're hoping to eliminate that barrier and make travel more comfortable, easier, and safer for those electric vehicle drivers," explained Breanna Badanes, Drive Ohio.
The two closest charging stations being installed near Lima are Casey's in Cridersville and the Pilot Travel Center in Beaverdam. Drive Ohio says that construction on the charging stations should start later this year.