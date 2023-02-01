Exploring Program introduces high school students to health care careers

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Rhodes State College and Lima Memorial Health System collaborate to give area high school students a glimpse into a career in healthcare.

Students from different high schools attended the Exploring Program at Lima Memorial to learn about the field of respiratory therapy and pharmacology. They had a chance to not only see real medical equipment in action in an emergency room and the Rhodes Mobile Lab but also tried their hand at procedures such as intubating a patient and drawing blood using dummies.

