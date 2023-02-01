Exploring Program introduces high school students to health care careers

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Rhodes State College and Lima Memorial Health System collaborate to give area high school students a glimpse into a career in healthcare.
Students from different high schools attended the Exploring Program at Lima Memorial to learn about the field of respiratory therapy and pharmacology. They had a chance to not only see real medical equipment in action in an emergency room and the Rhodes Mobile Lab but also tried their hand at procedures such as intubating a patient and drawing blood using dummies.
Lima Memorial and Rhodes State hope that students leave the program with a better understanding of what healthcare professionals do and consider whether they might be interested in similar work.
"I think they need to see it and feel the equipment and the fact that some things we can do can literally save a life. It's one thing to see it on TV but to actually hold the equipment and participate in that, I think it's a very worthwhile experience," said Chuck Mulholland, the Clinical Education Coordinator for Respiratory Care at Rhodes State College.
"Trying to be hands-on, we think the students are kind of energized. We try and get them to think about the classes they should be taking in high school and then ultimately the next step into that college career," said Brett Randolph, the Director of Pharmacy at Lima Memorial Health System.
Lima Memorial and Rhodes State have partnered to give students experience in a variety of medical specialties.
