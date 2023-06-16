Chad Doerman

CLERMONT COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Clermont County father has been charged with allegedly shooting his three young sons to death Thursday night.

32-year-old Chad Doerman has been charged with aggravated murder for the deaths of his 3, 4, and 7-year-old sons. According to the Clermont County Prosecutor, Doerman lined up the boys and shot them execution-style, he admitted to law enforcement that he planned the killings. Their mother was shot in the hand when she tried to stop Doerman. His bond has been set at 20 million dollars.

