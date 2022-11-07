FIRST Lego League Continues at Lima Family YMCA

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Most of us have probably sculpted a castle or a fortress out of Legos, but did you know that those tiny blocks can craft a big, bright future in STEM careers for local youth?

The FIRST Lego League for kids aged 9 to 14 is providing local youth an opportunity to explore aspects of robotics. The kids receive a task by "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology" or FIRST Lego where they craft sculptures and follow a map and challenge. This year, the challenge is "super powered," and this focuses around the various types of energy required to build their robot. With this program, organizers strive to provide kids with both educational and personal benefits.

