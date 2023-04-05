Five officers are sworn in as the first class of the new cadet program

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Five individuals are sworn in officially as the first class of the Allen County Sheriff's Office's Cadet Program.

The new program sends future deputies to Rhodes State College's basic police officer academy. While being enrolled, cadets receive full-time medical benefits and pay. After completing the academy, and receiving their fitness certification, these officers will be hired as full-time deputies for Allen County.

"Today, we're going to do our cadet swearing-in. It's our first time ever that we got five candidates that are going to go through school, we're going to pay them to go through school, and as they go through school they will be deputy sheriffs. As soon as they graduate, they're going to start here in our office and hit the road for the Allen County Sheriff's office,"

Austin Lopez, Amanda Gilroy, Andrea Hadley, Dakota Franks, and Whitney Koontz are the first of many that will be sworn in through the Allen County Sheriff's Office's Cadet program.

