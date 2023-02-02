Allen County Sheriff's Office announces new cadet program for those interested in law enforcement

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A new program will help those who have a dream of working in law enforcement achieve that very goal.
The Allen County Sheriff's Office has announced a new cadet program that will send future deputies to Rhodes State College Basic Police Officer Academy. The program will cover the cost of tuition and equipment for up to five cadets, and in addition, these cadets will receive full-time medical benefits and pay while enrolled in the academy. Upon completing a fitness certification, as well as the academy program, these officers will be hired as full-time deputies for Allen County.
"I got to think that anybody that is going through all those steps that we just mentioned and achieved the goal of being a police officer or a sheriff deputy somewhere, I mean I think that it's very important to them and that they are probably going to stay in this field for a long time. Their heart is probably in it, they are probably in it for the right reasons, so those are the kind of qualified applicants that we want. We want everyone who wants to try this to apply and we will interview and go from there, and like I said, there is no age limit. Other than the fact that you got to pass the OPATA certification for physical fitness, and if you pass that at any age that you are, you are qualified to do this job," explained Sheriff Matt Treglia, Allen County.
The deadline to apply for the program is Friday, February 24th. You can apply on the Allen County Sheriff's Office website. An informational meeting will also be held at Ohio Means Jobs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., where Sheriff Treglia will be on-site to answer any questions for those interested in the program.
Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office:The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce a new pilot program which will allow the Sheriff’s Office to send future deputies to Rhodes State College Basic Police Officer Academy.
The ACSO Cadet program will provide the costs of tuition and equipment for up to five (5) cadets. Additionally, these cadets will receive full-time medical benefits and pay while enrolled in the academy. Upon successfully completing Rhodes State College Basic Police Officer Academy and obtaining OPOTA certification, these individuals will be hired as fulltime Allen County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Interested candidates should apply for the ACSO Cadet Program on the Allen County Sheriff’s Office website (www.acso-oh.us) no later than Friday, February 24, 2023 in order to be considered for this program. Interviews will begin February 27th, and selected candidates will begin the Rhodes State College Summer Full-Time Police Academy in April of this year.
Informational meetings will take place on Tuesday, February 21at Ohio Means Jobs Allen County (951 Commerce Parkway) at 1:00pm and again at 6:00pm. Sheriff Matthew B. Treglia and staff will be on-site to conduct the meeting and answer any questions.
In the past, providing funding for Ohio Peace Officer training and certification has not been something that the Allen County Sheriff’s Office had been able to offer. However, Allen County is in need of sworn deputies in order to be fully staffed, this program offers a solution to this on-going staffing issue.
For more information and to apply for the ACSO Cadet Program, please visit www.acso-oh.us.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.