KENTON, OH (WLIO) - A former Kenton City School teacher is facing rape and other charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a teenage girl.
34-year-old Dustin Clapsaddle was indicted on the charges of rape, sexual battery, gross sexual imposition, and kidnapping. The indictment says that the incident happened in January 2019 when the girl was 17 years old. The Kenton School District released a statement saying that the alleged incident was brought to their attention in 2022 and they contacted law enforcement. Clapsaddle was asked to resign in November of that year. They say that he was off-duty at the time of the incident. In the statement, Kenton City Schools says they have cooperated fully with the investigation. Clapsaddle is set to be arraigned on Wednesday.
The Kenton City School District has released the following statement concerning the investigation of Dustin Clapsaddle: "Kenton City Schools takes seriously the safety and security of our students, teachers and staff. We are aware of the indictment of a former staff member. This is the result of an investigation that began when allegations of off-duty misconduct by the staff member were brought to our attention. We immediately alerted law enforcement and removed the staff member from duty. Using the information available at that time, the district quickly pressed for a resignation, which the Board of Education accepted on November 17, 2022. Throughout the investigation, Kenton City Schools has cooperated fully with authorities and therefore hasn't been able to share any information while the case is ongoing. We remain committed to supporting our students and parents as we continue through this process."