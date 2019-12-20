The former Fort Jennings police chief has pleaded not guilty to the counterfeiting charge he is facing.

Former police chief pleads not guilty to counterfeiting charge

According to court records, 44-year-old Michael Schleeter entered a written plea of not guilty to the court earlier this week. The Allen County Grand Jury indicted Schleeter last week on the charge. The indictment was the result of an investigation by Allen County sheriff's detectives into a counterfeit money complaint at the Elida Dollar General store. Schleeter remains out on bond and is scheduled to be in court for a pretrial in January 2020.

Copyright 2019 by Lima Communications Corp. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hello, I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations. I manage our web and social media content.