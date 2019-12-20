Former police chief pleads not guilty to counterfeiting charge

The former Fort Jennings police chief has pleaded not guilty to the counterfeiting charge he is facing.
According to court records, 44-year-old Michael Schleeter entered a written plea of not guilty to the court earlier this week. The Allen County Grand Jury indicted Schleeter last week on the charge. The indictment was the result of an investigation by Allen County sheriff's detectives into a counterfeit money complaint at the Elida Dollar General store. Schleeter remains out on bond and is scheduled to be in court for a pretrial in January 2020.