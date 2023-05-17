Friends of the Symphony geranium sale goes to benefit programs of the Lima Symphony Orchestra

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Hundreds of flowers are helping bring music and music education to this area.
The Friends of the Symphony were handling the geraniums and ferns that were sold during their annual sale. It is one of their biggest fundraisers, which will add to their goal of donating $15,000 to help the symphony this year to continue their programs like "Mornings with the Maestro" and the story times at the libraries. The geranium sale pick-up moved back to the Apollo Career Center to make it easier for customers during this popular sale.
"This sale is monumental and within the last, I would say six years, we have gone online only. We used to have volunteers that would call people, we don't call anymore. It's just so much easier, using the online system," says Joe Warnement, Friends of the Symphony President.
Any plants left over will be sold at the symphony office on Thursday. The geranium sale has been supporting the mission of the Friends of the Symphony for around 35 years.