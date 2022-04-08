Funeral service held for Fallen Bluffton Officer; Many share how Dominic Francis left an impact

In the morning hours of March 31st, Officer Dominic Francis, 42-years-old, was struck and killed by a vehicle during a pursuit. The three suspects who were in the car are currently in custody.
The service started with a reminder of how much the Bluffton officer knew the risks that came with the badge, but regardless, it did not stop him from wanting to make a difference.
"Because every single day that he reported to duty, he was making the same promise, and accepted the same risk," stated Yost.
Many shared stories about how much Francis wanted to be involved in the community beyond the badge. He served as a volunteer firefighter for the Southwestern Hancock Joint Fire District, and a coach, mentor, and teacher at Cory Rawson School District.
"He is so very much missed by all," said Ryan Burkholder, Chief of the Bluffton Police Department. "He impacted so many lives in so many ways."
Francis was honored posthumously with the Medal of Honor and Purple Heart, given to his family during the service.
A post from Francis' Facebook page was shared by Chief Burkholder near the end of the ceremony.
Burkholder shared, "From Dominic's Facebook post... June 9th, 2014. Proverbs 28:1, 'The wicked flee when no one pursues, but the righteous are bold as a lion."
Francis was laid to rest in Clymer Cemetery in Hancock County.
