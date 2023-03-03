Garner's murder trial pushed bank until July

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One of the teens facing murder charges for the death of 17-year-old Jayden Halpern is getting more time to prepare for the trial. 18-year-old Khyrese Garner signed a time waiver in Allen County Common Pleas Court Friday afternoon. They have scheduled the trial for July 10th. He is charged with murder, aggravated burglary, and robbery charges. 18-year-olds Keion Darden, Jaquan Glenn, and Bryanna Houston have their cases going through Allen County Common Pleas Court. Cases of two other teens under 18 years old charged for the shooting death are going through Allen County Juvenile Court. All the defendants are facing murder charges. According to law enforcement, on June 10, 2022, the group tried to lure Halpern out of his Lane Ave. home. When they failed to do so, some of them forced their way into the house allegedly carrying air rifles. Halpern's dad saw the weapons and fired a shot hitting his son in the process and killing him.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.