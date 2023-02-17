Press Release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office: The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into the circumstances that lead to a man's death early Thursday at a rural Forest residence.
A 9-1-1 transfer call from Wyandot County Sheriff's Office to Hardin County Central Dispatch was received at 8:34AM reporting a death at the residence, where deputies found Wayne Breidenbach, age 71 of Wyandot County, deceased.
The circumstances and cause of death are suspicious but are yet undetermined, pending results of an autopsy.
The Sheriff's Office has no reason to believe there is any threat to the community stemming from this incident.
No further details are available at this time.