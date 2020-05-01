It has been several weeks since the 2020 census information has gone out and local officials are still encouraging those you haven’t completed it to do so.
The process has gotten even simpler. You no longer need an ID code to file online or by phone. So, if you have misplaced or accidentally have thrown out the packet no worries. You can just log onto https://2020census.gov/ and follow the prompts. Lima Mayor David Berger has been keeping a close eye on response rates and is encouraged by Lima residents' response of 50.7% at this time and urges more residents to complete the census. He is challenging Lima to pick-up the pace to compete with the village of Elida’s 74.1% response.
Lima Mayor David Berger explains, “People in Lima we have a race on our hands. We need to win this versus our neighbors in Elida. They’re doing a great job. We have to pick up the pace and encourage friends and family to do the census. It’s important for the welfare of our entire community.”
The purpose of the census is to get data about our communities that will determine not only federal funding but also services provided for residents.