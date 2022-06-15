Heat wave not stopping Lima residents from getting out to work and complete daily routines

The heat wave continues to make its impact on West Central Ohio.
Temperatures got close to 100 degrees, but that didn't deter anyone from being outside for work, or even just completing their daily routines.
"Just drinking a lot of water and staying hydrated," said Debra Fisher, who walks her dog every day in the morning, no matter the weather. "I got out a little late this morning and I'm feeling the heat now!"
Others who are out for work purposes cannot simply call off because of the heat, so they are out and braving the conditions. Such as a group of food trucks that were behind Mercy Health - St. Rita's.
"We have fryers back there but above the fryers, we have an exhaust system and some fans," said Misty Lee, owner of Lee's Concessions, on how they are keeping cool. "We schedule things ahead of time, and you don't know then that it'll be a 100 degrees out. You can't bow out to people and say oh sorry it's too hot today, we can't come."
And others just simply want to help. Amanda Durain picked up an order at Lee's Concessions that she will be taking to the Lima Convalescent Home for the seniors who are staying inside.
"I figured I'd bear the heat and come out and get them something good to eat for today," said Durain. "They are all kind of stuck inside because of the heat today."
