Jury selected for trial of Lima man indicted on multiple charges including rape

The jury has been selected ahead of tomorrow's opening statements for the trial of Terrez Carter.
According to court records, Carter was indicted back in 2018 on three counts of rape, one count of kidnapping, one count of possession of cocaine, two counts of having weapons while under disability, three counts of rape with a firearm specification, and one count of kidnapping with a firearm specification.
According to prosecutors, there are two accusations of separate incidents of rape, with one occurring in 2015 and one occurring in 2018.
On Tuesday, a jury was selected and finalized for the trial.
The jury trial is currently scheduled to take place over the next three days. Opening statements will begin Wednesday morning at 9 A.M.