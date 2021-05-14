Kalida Elementary students learn importance of bike safety

Kalida Elementary School students learned about proper safety techniques when it comes to bicycle riding.
On Friday, Kalida EMS and Safe Kids of Greater Toledo appeared at the elementary school in order to teach kids about bike safety.
Topics included helmet use, bike conditions, and other safety measures that kids can take while they enjoy riding their bicycles this summer.
Special demonstrations were shown in order to show kids the proper way to wear a helmet, and how a helmet can protect them in case of an accident.