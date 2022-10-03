LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They have been supporting local businesses since 1897 and have adapted themselves through the decades to meet the changing times.
Lima Rotarians hearing about the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce's 135th anniversary this year. They were organized to serve, represent, and enhance business growth and success. They do this with several goals in mind including membership, workforce development, legislative advocacy, and community development with economic impact. The chamber has held many titles over the years and they have adapted to the changing needs of the businesses they serve.
"They look at things a lot differently," commented Jed Metzger, CEO & president of Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce. "A lot of businesses in the future are going to be at home. They're not going to be bricks and mortar so how do you skate toward what they need and what their needs are and how do you embrace them? So that's going to be our biggest challenge going into the future."
The chamber currently has just under 900 members they serve in Lima-Allen County. The chamber is a great networking tool and Metzger says finding the value of what new and changing businesses need is how they will sustain the chamber.
