LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They have been supporting local businesses since 1897 and have adapted themselves through the decades to meet the changing times.

Lima Rotarians hearing about the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce's 135th anniversary this year. They were organized to serve, represent, and enhance business growth and success. They do this with several goals in mind including membership, workforce development, legislative advocacy, and community development with economic impact. The chamber has held many titles over the years and they have adapted to the changing needs of the businesses they serve.

