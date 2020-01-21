A Lima man facing multiple felonious assault and kidnapping charges will be getting a new lawyer two months before his trial is set to begin.

Lima man to get new lawyer to represent him in two separate cases

The lawyer who 29-year-old Marquavius Shurelds hired to represent him has stepped down from his case, and now he will have to get a public defender to represent him moving forward in Allen County Common Pleas Court. According to Lima police, Shurelds and two other men allegedly held a man, woman, and child hostage to rob them. The man being held also suffered a stab wound to the leg.

Lima man to get new lawyer to represent him in two separate cases

In an unrelated incident, Shurelds was also indicted for allegedly shooting another man in the face in a drive-by shooting near the Valero Gas Station. Both incidents happened in 2018. Shurelds' trial is scheduled to begin on March 3, 2020.

 

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi. I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations, managing our website and social media content. Have a story idea or question for our news department? That's not me, but I can pass it along or you can email them at newsrelease@wlio.com.