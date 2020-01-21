Lima man to get new lawyer to represent him in two separate cases

A Lima man facing multiple felonious assault and kidnapping charges will be getting a new lawyer two months before his trial is set to begin.
The lawyer who 29-year-old Marquavius Shurelds hired to represent him has stepped down from his case, and now he will have to get a public defender to represent him moving forward in Allen County Common Pleas Court. According to Lima police, Shurelds and two other men allegedly held a man, woman, and child hostage to rob them. The man being held also suffered a stab wound to the leg.
In an unrelated incident, Shurelds was also indicted for allegedly shooting another man in the face in a drive-by shooting near the Valero Gas Station. Both incidents happened in 2018. Shurelds' trial is scheduled to begin on March 3, 2020.