Press Release from Community Blood Center / Community Tissue Services: DAYTON, Ohio – Join the mission of strengthening the winter blood supply during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by making a blood donation at the Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center community blood drive Friday, Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 730 W. Market St., Lima.

Everyone who registers to donate during the heart of winter Jan. 2 through Feb. 25 will receive the special edition “Give Blood, Give Love” long-sleeve, hoodie t-shirt

