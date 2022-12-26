LIMA, OH (WLIO) - So you may have been very good this year and gotten a new flat-screen TV, but don't let the thieves steal your Christmas soon after you got it. Law enforcement says the best way to avoid thieves from checking out your home, is not to advertise the gifts that you got by posting stuff on social media or by leaving their boxes out with the garbage. They suggest breaking down the large boxes and putting them in black garbage bags or just wait to put the boxes out.
“If they get any kind of TVs or big electronic type gifts they have received for Christmas, just wait until trash day before you put those out,” says Sgt. Matt Douglass of the Lima Police Department. “Because there is a good chance if they leave them out for several days, they are giving a big heads up to some thieves that ‘Hey, this is what we got for Christmas.’”
With New Year’s Eve and the Buckeyes playing in the Peach Bowl this Saturday. Lima Police has one piece of advice if you are out celebrating.
“If you are going to drink, drink responsibly and just line up a designated driver a head of time,” adds Douglass.
If you don't have a designated driver, call a cab or Uber to get you home safely.
