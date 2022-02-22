The Lima Senior DECA program makes a donation to continue the work at the All Ability Playgrounds in Allen County.
Tuesday, the group donated $250 to the Marimor Legacy Foundation to help with the building cost of the project. But the students have always been supporters of the project, even coming out to help assemble the playground next to Marimor School, which was dedicated in the fall of last year. Throughout the school year, they have been finding ways to raise money to help all Allen County kids have a special place to have fun.
“This year we did the annual Buddy Walk, we do that every year, we did an annual basketball game where we sold T-shirts, we also sold T-shirts at the Buddy Walk,” says L.J. Layson, Lima Senior DECA Program. “We also did some projects at our school and had some things made, where we sold cookies or other types of sweets for a donation of what they wanted to give us.”
“We are really grateful tonight for the DECA program at Lima Senior to present a check for $250 for the All AbilitY Playground,” says Angie Herzog Pres. of the Marimor Legacy Foundation. “They have worked hard doing some fundraising and we are grateful for it.”
Herzog says there is still money coming in and they still need to complete a few more items, like putting in restrooms at Camp Robin Rogers.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.