Live Christmas Story takes over the city of Wapak

Eight churches in Wapakoneta all got together this year to deliver the community a live Christmas Story that spread through the whole city.
The Live Christmas Story is something that Harvest Baptist Church in Wapakoneta gets excited for every year. This year, they reached out to other churches and invited them along to spread the message of Christmas. The scenes were displayed outside of each church that participated, and they even featured live animals.
Joel Harrell, the director of worship at Harvest Baptist Church says, “This is all the churches, this faith community in Wapakoneta, just wrapping its arms around Wapakoneta and saying hey, we love you guys, Merry Christmas.”
The Wapak Nativity Drive-thru had heavy traffic flowing through the whole city, with cars filled with families eagerly waiting to see each scene.