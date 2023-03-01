Lt. Gov. Husted tours Apollo and discusses workforce development

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - Ohio's Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted visited Apollo Career Center Wednesday afternoon to discuss the growing need for skilled labor in our state.
Husted took a tour of Apollo's facilities and spoke with faculty and students to learn more about how they prepare both high school students and adults to fill in-demand skilled labor positions. As companies like Intel expand into Ohio, getting young people into manufacturing careers is more important than ever.
"I think that every superintendent in our area particularly will tell you that they're focused on career awareness at a younger age, maybe ninth and tenth grade, or even middle school, to try to have students exposed to various careers that are available right here in this region," said Keith Horner, the superintendent of Apollo Career Center.
These efforts are paying off- many programs at Apollo now have a waitlist to enroll. The state of Ohio is working to budget more money towards career tech so they can accept more students and give them an even higher quality education.
"There's $200 million for career center expansion and $100 million for new machinery, equipment, and lab space within those schools. We also have $200 million in for our community colleges and universities to help expand the machinery and equipment in those places," Lt. Governor Husted explained.
After the tour, Husted sat down with local business leaders to hear how partnering with Apollo benefits employers in the region. They emphasized the role that schools like Apollo play in maintaining a healthy workforce.
"I was in there with employers from General Dynamics and a variety of other employers who are saying, 'we're hiring, we need the talent, Apollo is proving that talent through both their high school and their adult training program.'", Husted continued.
Husted says right now the state of Ohio is creating jobs faster than they can be filled, so programs that help train workers are a high priority in the governor's office.