Mark Gierhart pleads guilty to federal charges of receipt and distribution of child pornography

TOLEDO, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County man pleads guilty to federal charges of receipt and distribution of child pornography.
Mark Gierhart made the plea this morning in the Northern Ohio District Federal Court in Toledo. According to court documents, the charge stems from incidents that happened between May 2020 and January 2022, and the images showed a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. His computer and an external hard drive were seized by investigators. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered by the judge and Gierhart will be sentenced in August.