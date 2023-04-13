Mark Gierhart pleads guilty to federal charges of receipt and distribution of child pornography

TOLEDO, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County man pleads guilty to federal charges of receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Mark Gierhart made the plea this morning in the Northern Ohio District Federal Court in Toledo. According to court documents, the charge stems from incidents that happened between May 2020 and January 2022, and the images showed a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. His computer and an external hard drive were seized by investigators. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered by the judge and Gierhart will be sentenced in August.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.