The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Recovery Police Department have announced that they will be hosting Active Shooter Response Training with the addition of Rescue Task Force Training on July 14th and 15th at the Fort Recovery Elementary/Middle School. Please see the press release below for more information.
7/11/22 Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office:
DATE(S): THURSDAY JULY 14, 2022 AND FRIDAY JULY 15, 2022
TIMES: 0800 HOURS - 1600 HOURS
LOCATION: FORT RECOVERY ELEMENTARY/MIDDLE SCHOOL, 865 SHARPSBURG RD, FORT RECOVERY, OH 45846
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office along with Fort Recovery Police Department will be hosting Active Shooter Response Training with the addition of Rescue Task Force Training on July 14, 2022 and July 15, 2022. The training will be presented by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and conducted at the Fort Recovery Elementary/Middle School.
We have scheduled two separate (8) hour training days. Each day will have the same training so that departments can send half of their personnel the first day and the other half the next day. The Sheriff’s Office is covering the cost of providing the training.
There will be a short classroom portion of the training that will be followed up with hands on role playing scenarios involving intruders and victims. The first half of the day will consist of the Active Shooter Response training focusing on solo officer response and leading into link-up and 2-man responses. The afternoon will lead into a full scale active killer event including a rescue taskforce response. We will be utilizing the use of “air soft” guns to help simulate “Force” on “Force” training.
This will be the 7th year for the Sheriff’s Office hosting an Active Shooter Response Training session in Mercer County and the first year implementing a Rescue Task Force. We have had (43) students sign up to attend the class. This includes personnel from most of the law enforcement agencies in Mercer County, as well as EMS and Fire personnel. With the addition of the Rescue Task Force Training, the number of personnel involved will grow with the inclusion of Mercer County area Fire Departments and EMS Agencies.
During the time we have been conducting the training we have been moving the locations throughout the county. In the past, we had conducted the sessions at several different schools districts, and a multi-residential type facility. Our hope is to allow all of the officers from Mercer County to train in differing types of structures so that they are better prepared for circumstances like this.
We hope that we never have to use the training, but want to be as prepared as possible if we do.
The public may notice an increased first responder presence in the area of Fort Recovery. There will be a large amount of officers, fire fighters, and squad members in and around the building. The area will be posted with training warning notices and will be closed off to the public. We wish to thank the Fort Recovery Local Schools for their assistance in providing the building and staff for this very important training opportunity.
If anyone has any questions about the training they may contact Training Coordinator, Sergeant Jay Wehrkamp. He may be reached as at (419) 586-7724 or at jay.wehrkamp@mercercountysheriffohio.gov.