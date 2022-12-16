2022 Mercer Health Medical Student Scholarship

Dr. Megan Core, Mercer Health Chief of Staff, presenting Madison Rose-Malkamaki her 2022 Medical Student Scholarship.

Press Release from Mercer Health: Mercer Health Medical Staff awarded its 2022 Mercer Health Medical Staff Scholarship to Madison Rose-Malkamaki, a Coldwater High School graduate currently working toward her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree at Ohio University.

Rose-Malkamaki was selected as the scholarship recipient based on her academic merit and desire to improve health literacy in the community. “I want to be involved in health education. This includes participating in events that aim to improve health literacy in the community,” Rose-Malkamaki said. “It is imperative that we empower the community to be advocates of their own health.”

