Mercy Health St. Rita's reminds resident avoid ER visits by practicing firework safety

Fireworks are a staple when it comes to the 4th of July, but Emergency Room visits don't have to be a common practice.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 15,600 people were treated in hospital emergency rooms for firework-related injuries in 2020. Because of this, Emergency physicians recommend leaving fireworks to the professionals.
But if you are planning on handling fireworks this Independence Day, make sure that you do so safely.
"Very important - don't let any small children handle fireworks or containers with burning gel or sparklers," said David Toro, of Mercy Health St. Rita's Emergency Medicine. "In addition to that, make sure that you light one firework at a time instead of several. Also, never stand over a firework that has been lit, even if it's not working."
The Consumer Product Safety Commission as well as Emergency Physicians recommend the following additional tips when it comes to firework safety:
Buy fireworks from a reputable seller
Read all warnings and safety instructions
Keep a hose, bucket of water, and fire extinguisher nearby
Never light fireworks in a container because they can explode and send shrapnel flying.
Don not launch fireworks at anyone
Avoid re-lighting or handling fireworks that malfunction.
Soak fireworks in water after they are done burning and throw them away.
Do not place dry fireworks in a trash can, it can be a fire hazard.
Do not use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. (44% of firework-related deaths in 2020 involved impaired individuals, according to the CPSC.)
