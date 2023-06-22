AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Auglaize County last night.
45-year-old Douglas Kantner of St. Marys was heading south on State Route 66 just after 9 p.m. when he drove off the right side of the road just north of Sanduhl Road. The motorcycle overturned when it hit the ditch. Due to the nature of his injuries, Kantner was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. The crash remains under investigation.
You can read the media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol below: