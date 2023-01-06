Shawn M. Spencer Fullscreen

43-year-old Shawn M. Spencer

Press Release from the Paulding County Sheriff's Office: January 5, 2023, the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force concluded an eight month investigation into Shawn M. Spencer, 43 years old, 306 North First Street in the Village of Oakwood, Ohio. A search warrant was executed on January 5, 2023 at the residence listed above. Spencer and a Tameesha T. Rowe, 41 Years old, 306 North First Street, Oakwood, Ohio, were located inside the residence.

Agents of the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force located and seized several firearms, large amount of US currency and suspected Methamphetamine, suspected Crack-Cocaine and suspected Opiates during the search. Spencer was taken into custody for Weapons Under Disabilty, additional charges are expected. Spencer is currently being held at the Paulding County Jail with $100,000 bond.

