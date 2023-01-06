Press Release from the Paulding County Sheriff's Office:January 5, 2023, the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force concluded an eight month investigation into Shawn M. Spencer, 43 years old, 306 North First Street in the Village of Oakwood, Ohio. A search warrant was executed on January 5, 2023 at the residence listed above. Spencer and a Tameesha T. Rowe, 41 Years old, 306 North First Street, Oakwood, Ohio, were located inside the residence.
Agents of the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force located and seized several firearms, large amount of US currency and suspected Methamphetamine, suspected Crack-Cocaine and suspected Opiates during the search. Spencer was taken into custody for Weapons Under Disabilty, additional charges are expected. Spencer is currently being held at the Paulding County Jail with $100,000 bond.
Assisting with yesterday’s operation was the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the Oakwood School Resource Officer, and Paulding County Prosecutor Joseph Burkard.
The Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force is made up of the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Defiance Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Archbold Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Napoleon Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the Bryan Police Department.
As always, The Paulding County Sheriff’s office asks citizens with information about drug trafficking, or other criminal activity in Paulding County to contact us by phone, the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force website www.manunitohio.org, or at your local Sheriff’s Office or city Police Department in person. Anonymity will be given to all tips we receive.
