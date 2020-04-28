Multiple agencies conduct search for missing kayaker in Shelby County

The search continues for a missing kayaker in Shelby County.
The Sidney Fire Department reports one of the four victims is still missing and the search of the Miami River continues. Sidney fire and police, along with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of multiple victims in the Miami River at 6:35 p.m. Monday night. When they got there, two victims were rescued from a nearby bridge. A third victim rescued themselves. Two of the victims were taken in for treatment. Sidney Fire Department reports the search was called off overnight and resumed early this morning. That search is being conducted by multiple agencies.