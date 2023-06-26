June 26, 2023 Press Release from the Ohio Department of Development: (COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik today announced Ohio will receive $793 million through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program to support the state’s internet expansion efforts.
BroadbandOhio, a division of the Department of Development, will administer the state’s allocation of BEAD funding under the guidance of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). The program, established in 2021 as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, provides $42.5 billion to help states expand internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs.
“Three years ago, we established our broadband office as a commitment to every Ohioan that we would work to bring broadband access to every corner of the state,” said Governor DeWine. “This historic funding made possible by our partners in the federal government puts us another crucial step closer to closing the digital divide in Ohio for good.”
“There are still people, in 2023, who cannot participate in the modern economy, education or healthcare systems because they do not have affordable, reliable internet access,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “Internet is no longer just a luxury, and lack of access is no longer just a local issue. This support will allow us to bolster our efforts through the Ohio Broadband Strategy and make a real difference in our communities.”
Funds released through the BEAD program will be disbursed to “unserved” and “underserved” communities using the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant process. Locations are considered “unserved” if they have internet speeds at or below 25 megabits per second (Mbps) download/3 Mbps upload, while “underserved” locations consist of areas with speeds at or below 100 Mbps download/20 Mbps upload.
“Today’s announcement signifies a milestone investment in the future of our great state,” said Director Mihalik. “I’m so proud of the work our team at BroadbandOhio has been able to accomplish, and I look forward to seeing how this funding is going to help us transform our communities and empower even more Ohioans to succeed.”
BroadbandOhio was awarded $5 million through the BEAD program last year to conduct stakeholder outreach as a first step towards receiving this funding. That input has helped BroadbandOhio create a five-year action plan, which will serve as a guide for how the state plans to use the full allotment of funding.
The Ohio Department of Development empowers communities to succeed by investing in Ohio’s people, places, and businesses. Learn more about our work at development.ohio.gov.