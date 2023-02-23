ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A former child star arrested in Lima in December 2022 has been released from jail after he pleaded guilty to criminal damaging.
35-year-old Orlando Brown pleaded to the charge instead of taking his case to trial. The judge sentenced him to 60 days in jail, but gave him credit for 42 days, and suspended the remaining 18, on the condition that he doesn't get in trouble with the law. Brown was a former actor on the Disney Channel series "That's So Raven". He was arrested in December by the Lima Police Department when they responded to a call for a fight in progress at a home on Baxter Street.