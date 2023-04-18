Ottawa-Glandorf students get hands-on with new blood pressure simulators thanks to Rhodes State Mobile Lab

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - Students at Ottawa-Glandorf received hands-on learning using new technology available on the Rhodes State Mobile Lab. Our Nathan Kitchens has more.
The Rhodes State Mobile Lab is known for showcasing the most advanced technology available in health care and is now providing training with new blood pressure simulators. This new technology is all thanks to the generosity of Mercy Health-St. Rita's.
"St. Rita's has been excited to partner with Rhodes in many different spaces related to health care professions, so being able to provide these blood pressure simulators gives students and different people a chance to get some hands-on practical experience," stated Ronda Lehman, president for Mercy Health-St. Rita's.
These simulators are a one-of-a-kind training tool to show the proper techniques for taking blood pressure. Students are able to distinguish sounds as the cuff changes the flow of blood through the artery and allows students to practice a high blood pressure scenario.
"Using blood pressure simulators is the first skill in competency for every health care professional, whether it be for the nursing profession, radiographic imaging, occupational therapy, we all use blood pressure and it's that first cardinal sign of optimal health," explained Angela Heaton, dean of Health Sciences at Rhodes State College.
Students also received stop the bleed training, learning life-saving techniques to quickly stop a person from bleeding out.
"We learned you have to keep calm and call 911 first, and then apply pressure, and then add gauze, and then apply a tourniquet or whatever you have handy," commented Kayla Bellman, Ottawa-Glandorf student.
"It could encourage us to go in the medical field. Just to know if it happens in a real case scenario, just to know what to do," said Brylee Paniagua, Ottawa-Glandorf student.