Ottawa man facing rape charge changes plea Tuesday

An Ottawa man has changed his plea on Tuesday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court.
According to a bill of information, Jesus Tapia is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with another who was not his spouse, whose age at the time of the said sexual conduct was less than thirteen years of age. Tapia was charged with one count of Rape, a felony of the first degree.
On Tuesday, Tapia changed his plea of "Not Guilty" to "No Contest", in exchange for amendments to the language of the indictment. The age of the victim will be removed from the indictment as part of the plea deal, as well as information added to the indictment stating that Tapia "used force or threat of force" on the victim. Language referring to a previous crime will also be removed.
The state also will not make any recommendations during sentencing.
Tapia's sentencing is currently scheduled for August 12th at Putnam County Common Pleas Court.