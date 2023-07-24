Plans coming together for new Allen County office projects

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The wheels are in motion as plans for two new locations for county offices are coming together.
Allen County Commissioners met with the head of the county child support enforcement agency and the WDC Group who is developing plans for new office space for the agency. Two options were presented, purchase and renovate the property at 216 North Elizabeth Street or a new build at the corner of East North and Union Streets. Commissioners also getting a look at the plans for a new administration building that will be located at the corner of West North and North Main Streets. Now they will take a look at the designs.
"So, we'll have internal discussion here we'll look at each presentation that was given to us. We'll have to make a decision if we want to stick with what their design team is or we want to maybe scale back or add to any of those designs," explained Brian Winegardner, Allen County Commissioner.
Winegardner says they will have a decision by mid-August on their direction for both projects.