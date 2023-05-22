Police arrest homeowner on drug charge while awaiting autopsy results of man found dead in bedroom

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The investigation of a death in Shawnee Township last week has led law enforcement into a parallel drug investigation.
The Shawnee Township detectives are still waiting for autopsy results for 21-year-old Zachary Kohli, who was found dead from a gunshot wound in the bedroom of a home on Mahoning Drive Friday morning. When officers responded to the home, they found a large amount of drug evidence. 21-year-old Michael Miller lives there and has been arrested on a drug charge. Another search warrant was issued for a home on Cuyahoga. Shawnee Police Chief Robert Kohli says forensics, interviews, and additional search warrants are expected.
If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Detective Jack Miller at the Shawnee Township Police Department at 419-227-1115.
Press Release from the Shawnee Township Police Department - Investigation follow-up of the death of Zachary Kohli:
The investigation into the death of Zachary Kohli is still ongoing. An autopsy has been performed at the Lucas County Coroner and we are awaiting the results to release specifics.
While responding to this call, Officers observed a large quantity of drug evidence. The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force investigators responded to conduct a parallel drug investigation. Search warrants were executed at two separate locations, 212 Mahoning and 213 Cuyahoga. Additional follow-up including forensics, interviews, and additional search warrants are expected as this investigation progresses. These cases take time and we will keep the public informed as best we can as new information becomes available.
The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, The Allen County Sheriff’s Department, and the Shawnee Township Police Department are working diligently to ensure this investigation is concluded appropriately. A resident of 212 Mahoning 21-year-old, Michael A. Miller, is currently being held in the Allen County Jail for suspicion of possession of drugs.
