Henderson, Kentucky police announce body of Bradley Gillespie was discovered in the Ohio River

HENDERSON, KY (WLIO) - New developments tonight in the death of one of two inmates who escaped from Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution last week.

Preliminary autopsy report from Henderson County Coroner lists Gillespie's cause of death as drowning

The coroner's office in Henderson County, Kentucky, has confirmed the preliminary autopsy report lists Bradley Gillespie's cause of death as drowning. The office is still awaiting the result of the toxicology tests on Gillespie. Those may not be available for several weeks.

Gillespie, who had been convicted of two murders in Paulding County, was serving 32 years to life, in Lima. His body was spotted by a boater on the Ohio River near Henderson on Memorial Day weekend. 

The other inmate James Lee remains jailed in Henderson on local charges there and is expected to be extradited back to Ohio at some point.

