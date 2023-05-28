Henderson, Kentucky police announce body of Bradley Gillespie was discovered in the Ohio River

HENDERSON, KY (WLIO) - The Henderson Police Department held a press conference with an update on the search for escaped inmate Bradley Gillespie.
Just after 5 pm EST on Sunday, May 28th, police announced at the press conference that Gillespie's body was recovered in Henderson in the Ohio River. The department received a report of a body floating in the river, and upon arrival and identification, they determined that it was Bradley Gillespie. An autopsy is currently scheduled for this upcoming Tuesday.
"A preliminary investigation indicates we recovered the body of Bradley Gillespie from the river. There will be an autopsy performed on Tuesday. We are glad to have closure to this situation and this event. However, I do not feel it is appropriate to celebrate death of any life at this time," said Sean McKinney, the Chief of the Henderson Police Department.
The Ohio Department of Correction and Rehabilitation announced Friday that it appears both inmates got out of Allen Oakwood Correctional by hiding inside of a dumpster. Four employees were placed on administrative leave from the escape.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.