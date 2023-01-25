President Biden announces Ukraine will be receiving 31 Lima-made tanks

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - President Biden announces the United States will be sending the Lima-made M1 Abrams battle tank to the Ukraine to bolster their forces battling Russia.

The President held a news conference Wednesday saying 31 tanks built at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center will be headed to the front lines. He called it a united front with NATO allies like Germany who have also committed to sending enough tanks to the war-torn country to equip two tank battalions.

