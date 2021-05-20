Press Release from the USPS: LIMA, OH –The Postal Service is in the process of hiring 75 individuals to fill positions throughout Lima and surrounding areas. A job fair will be held at the Lima Post Office, 350 West High Street, Lima, Ohio 45801 on Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 1pm until 3pm. USPS HR specialists will be available onsite to answer questions and share details about the positions.
Positions available are: city carrier assistants, rural carrier associates, postal support employees, mailhandler assistants, and tractor trailer operators. These positions perform mail handling, mail processing, driving, mail delivery or a combination of such duties, as required. Starting salary is between $16.87 and $23.74 per hour. A Class (A) commercial drivers license (CDL) is required for tractor trailer operator positions.
After completing the online application, click the save tab. Be sure to electronically submit the online job application. We recommend applicants check their email daily for USPS messaging regarding further employment and suitability requirements. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and pass a background investigation and medical assessment. The U.S. Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer. The Postal Service encourages applicants to check our website regularly for updated openings and information.
There is no fee to apply for a position with the Postal Service. Information about career opportunities with the Postal Service is available online at http://usps.com/careers.