Probable case of monkeypox found in Allen County

They say that monkeypox is a very rare disease in the United States and doesn't spread easily between people. But the ways it can be spread are through sexual contact, direct contact with the rash or scabs caused by monkeypox, or clothing that has had contact with the infected areas. The rash looks like blisters or pimples, there are flu-like symptoms that go along with having monkeypox. If someone has a new or unexplained rash or other symptoms they should avoid close contact, including sex until they can be evaluated by a health care provider. The CDC says there are 38 known cases in Ohio.
Media Release from Allen Co. Public Health 8-5-22:Allen County Public Health (ACPH) is announcing that one probable case of monkeypox has been identified in Allen County. As of 8/4/22, the CDC is identifying 38 known cases of monkeypox in Ohio.
Allen County residents should be aware of the following symptoms of monkeypox infection:
- Rash that looks similar to pimples or blisters. The rash will go through stages that include scabs before healing. The rash can be located on one or more areas of the body including: hands, feet, chest, face, genitals, or inside the mouth, vagina, or anus.
- Flu-like symptoms such as headache, muscle aches, sore throat, cough, swollen lymph nodes, chills, or exhaustion.
If someone has a new or unexplained rash or other symptoms they should avoid close contact, including sex or being intimate with anyone, until they have been evaluated by a health care provider.
Monkeypox can be spread through:
Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or bodily fluids.
Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact such as kissing, cuddling or sex.
Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or bodily fluids.
People who are pregnant can spread it to their fetus through the placenta.
ACPH stresses that monkeypox is a very rare disease in the United States and does not spread easily between people, but individuals should take steps to protect themselves, such as
Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have rash that looks like monkeypox.
Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used, including clothing and bedding.
Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.