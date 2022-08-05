Probable case of monkeypox found in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Public Health says there is a probable case of monkeypox in the county.

They say that monkeypox is a very rare disease in the United States and doesn't spread easily between people. But the ways it can be spread are through sexual contact, direct contact with the rash or scabs caused by monkeypox, or clothing that has had contact with the infected areas. The rash looks like blisters or pimples, there are flu-like symptoms that go along with having monkeypox. If someone has a new or unexplained rash or other symptoms they should avoid close contact, including sex until they can be evaluated by a health care provider. The CDC says there are 38 known cases in Ohio.

