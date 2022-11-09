Projects to improve road conditions in Allen County and Lima

The State of Ohio announcing this month that a total of $121 million will go towards 50 new traffic safety projects. Three of those projects will take place in Allen County.
The first taking place in Lima on Cable Road between Latham Avenue and College Park. The $4.5 million dollar project will be used for signal upgrades, as well as the construction of medians and sidewalks.
"This segment of road had over 30% of the crashes being fatal or serious injury," said Ian Kohli, City Engineer for the City of Lima. "Also out on Cable Road, there is not a lot of sidewalks or room for pedestrian traffic with both UNOH being close by and commercial and retailers close by."
That project is expected to start in 2026.
The next project is expected to install a roundabout at SR 117 and State Route 501 in Shawnee Township. The location had a project done in 2016, but improvements still need to be made.
"Still, unfortunately -- since that project -- haven't seen the crash patterns improve." said Chris Hughes, ODOT District 1 Deputy Director." Still seeing a lot of crashes and severe crashes there. Given the success that other roundabouts have had and their locations it was a prime candidate."
The next project is expected to bring another roundabout on Thayer Road and State Route 81 in Bath Township.
"Obviously with Proctor & Gamble in the area, traffic continues to through that intersection." said Hughes "We have seen some associated safety issues. Along with that, Proctor & Gamble have a major expansion coming, that along with the previous safety issues we have seen really made it a really good candidate for an improvement project."
Those projects are expected to be completed in 2027.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.