Projects to improve road conditions in Allen County and Lima

The State of Ohio announcing this month that a total of $121 million will go towards 50 new traffic safety projects. Three of those projects will take place in Allen County.

The first taking place in Lima on Cable Road between Latham Avenue and College Park. The $4.5 million dollar project will be used for signal upgrades, as well as the construction of medians and sidewalks.

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.