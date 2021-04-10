Rhinehart UMC holds craft show fundraiser

The Hardin County Fairgrounds saw some visitors Saturday for a home show and craft sale.
The Rhinehart United Methodist Women held their Annual Spring Craft and Vendor Show on Saturday, inviting many different vendors from around the area to show off their products.
Jewelry, candles, furniture, and other home decor was displayed in the community building at the fair. After a slow year of minimal craft shows, the United Methodist Women are glad to be back out for the fundraiser.
Janie Seiler, the president of United Methodist Women says, “I think everybody is glad to be out and about with the COVID and our vendors are happy and seem to be doing well today and we’ve had a nice buying crowd out here today.”
The annual spring craft show raises money for the Rhinehart United Methodist Church. Be on the lookout for the dates of their Fall craft show.