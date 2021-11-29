Rotarians receive an update on downtown amphitheater project

The Lima Rotary Club received an update on what has been going on over the last few weeks to start getting construction underway for the Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater project.
Lima city council recently approved a transfer of land for the project and it won't be long before residents will start to see physical work being done on the space downtown.
"The city auditor has given us the authority to go ahead and start setting the project out to bid; we’re hoping to have the contractor selected by the end of this year and then they can get started as soon as they can," said Tim Stanford, a Lima Rotarian. "The goal is to get the amphitheater completed and up and running by year from now, in November 2022."
Rotary received $10,000 from Premier Bank, $20,000 from the Lima Ford Engine Plant, and $50,000 from AEP. All of those donations will be going toward the $2.8 million cost of the Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater.