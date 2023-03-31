Search warrant on Sherman Ave. in Lima yields suspected fentanyl and cocaine

Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Thursday, March 30, 2023, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team and American Township Police Department served a narcotics-related search warrant at 1033 Sherman Ave. Lima, Allen County, Ohio.
During the service of the warrant, the target of the investigation, 25-year-old Darius C. Bailey and his three-year-old son were present. During the search of the residence, over 600 grams of suspected Cocaine, a stolen handgun, suspected Fentanyl, $8541.00 US Currency, drug paraphernalia and electronics were located and seized as evidence.
The amount of cocaine recovered is over six times greater than the minimum threshold for the highest-level drug offense a suspect can receive, known as an MDO (Major Drug Offender).
Subsequently, investigators filed a single charge of Possession of Cocaine a Felony of the 1st Degree with an MDO designation. The investigation is ongoing with additional charges expected to be presented for consideration to a future session of the Allen County Grand Jury.
The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force is comprised of investigators and detectives from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Lima Police Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Darius is currently being held at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office Jail.