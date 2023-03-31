Search warrant on Sherman Ave. in Lima yields suspected fentanyl and cocaine

Lima, OH (45805)

Today

Cloudy with showers. High around 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms with severe thunderstorms possible. Windy. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could gust to 50 mph.