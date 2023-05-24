Shawnee Middle School students explore a diversity of cultures at annual International Fair

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - Students at Shawnee Middle School had a chance to explore other countries without even leaving the classroom!
Sixth graders at Shawnee Middle School held an international fair where they presented research from a specific country they have studied. The research included the country's religion, government, and traditions. Many students came dressed in traditional clothing to represent their country and shared a few signature food items. The research allows students to explore the diversity of cultures that make every country unique.
"A lot of times in today's society, the first thing that students see that pops up when they Google something is usually the answer that they want to put down. With doing the research, they delve into it a little bit more and kinda dig in to find some of their answers," stated Julie Landin, 6th grade teacher.
"It helps you understand how other things work in the world so you're not self-centered or kind of bratty about how it is. You understand more about the world," commented Harley Salvage, Shawnee 6th grader.
"Mainly like the traditions and their food that they eat and stuff may be different than what we do today," said Hannah Gideon, 6th grader.
"Learn differently from like where we live in the United States," added Madisyn Gideon, 6th grader.
This was the 15th year for the event, representing everything they have learned to wrap up the school year.